UK calls for 'immediate ceasefire' between Israel, Hezbollah

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday called for an "immediate ceasefire" after a "worrying escalation" between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, as heightening cross-border tensions led to fears of an all-out war.



"Our message to all parties is clear: we need an immediate ceasefire from both sides so that we can get to a political settlement, so that Israelis and Lebanese civilians can return to their homes and live in peace and security," Lammy said in a speech at the Labour party's annual conference.





AFP