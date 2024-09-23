Iran's President accuses Israel of seeking conflict, says opposes war

Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 10:08
High views
Iran&#39;s President accuses Israel of seeking conflict, says opposes war
Iran's President accuses Israel of seeking conflict, says opposes war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday accused Israel of seeking a wider conflict, which he said would not benefit anyone, as he insisted Tehran was not destabilizing the region.

"We know more than anyone else that if a larger war were to erupt in the Middle East, it will not benefit anyone throughout the world. It is Israel that seeks to create this wider conflict," he told a roundtable with journalists as he attended the UN General Assembly in New York.

