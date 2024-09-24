Netanyahu: Israeli strikes on Hezbollah will continue

Middle East News
2024-09-24 | 10:47
High views
Netanyahu: Israeli strikes on Hezbollah will continue
0min
Netanyahu: Israeli strikes on Hezbollah will continue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the Israeli military would press on with its aerial bombing campaign against Hezbollah, as Israeli jets pounded the group's sites.

"We will continue to hit Hezbollah... the one who has a missile in his living room and a rocket in his home will not have a home," Netanyahu said in a statement after visiting an Israeli intelligence base.

AFP
 

