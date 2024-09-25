Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Israel's Eilat

2024-09-25 | 14:37
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Israel's Eilat

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a pro-Iran armed group, claimed responsibility for a drone strike Wednesday on the southern Israeli port of Eilat.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked a strategic target in Eilat on Wednesday... using drones," it said in a statement published on Telegram.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone approaching Eilat and that another fell in the area. It reported two minor injuries.

AFP
 
 
 

