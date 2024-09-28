Iran's supreme leader declares five days of mourning for Hezbollah chief

Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 12:22
High views
Iran&#39;s supreme leader declares five days of mourning for Hezbollah chief
Iran's supreme leader declares five days of mourning for Hezbollah chief

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of public mourning for Hassan Nasrallah Saturday after the Hezbollah leader was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day.

"I offer my condolences for the martyrdom of the great Nasrallah and his martyred companions and announce five days of public mourning in Islamic Iran," Khamenei said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.


AFP

Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes
