Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of public mourning for Hassan Nasrallah Saturday after the Hezbollah leader was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day.



"I offer my condolences for the martyrdom of the great Nasrallah and his martyred companions and announce five days of public mourning in Islamic Iran," Khamenei said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.





AFP