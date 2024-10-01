Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 08:12
High views
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
0min
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on ground operations the army launched inside south Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions, his office said on Tuesday.

"The minister discussed the localized and targeted raids that the Israeli army launched overnight against Hezbollah terror targets in the border area of southern Lebanon," said the statement from the defense ministry.

AFP
 

Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria
China says 'highly concerned' over Israel-Lebanon escalation
