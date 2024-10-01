Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 09:25
Erdogan says Israel will be stopped &#39;sooner or later&#39;
Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground operation into Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organizations especially to stop Israel without "wasting any more time."

"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Erdogan

Turkey

Israel

War

