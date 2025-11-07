Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN

07-11-2025
Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN

Nearly 100 people have been recorded as abducted or disappeared in Syria since the start of the year, with reports of new enforced disappearances continuing, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

"Eleven months since the fall of the former government in Syria, we continue to receive worrying reports about dozens of abductions and enforced disappearances," spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Thameen Al-Keetan told reporters in Geneva.

The OHCHR has documented at least 97 people who have been abducted or disappeared since January this year, and said it was difficult to ascertain an accurate figure.

The latest number is in addition to the more than 100,000 people who went missing under ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Al-Keetan said.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

People

Abducted

Disappeared

Syria

UN

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
