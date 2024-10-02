News
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 02:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
Israeli media reported Wednesday that the Iranian attack on Tuesday damaged at least 100 homes in Hod Hasharon, a city in central Israel.
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Attack
Hod Hasharon
Next
Iran says 'no exchange' of messages with US before attack on Israel
Lloyd Austin tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran
Previous
Latest News
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Alfa: Two stations destroyed in Beirut's southern suburbs, measures taken to handle pressure
Lebanon News
05:55
Alfa: Two stations destroyed in Beirut's southern suburbs, measures taken to handle pressure
0
Lebanon News
05:51
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
05:51
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
05:45
LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
0
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Rocket salvo launched from south Lebanon toward Western Galilee
Lebanon News
04:54
Rocket salvo launched from south Lebanon toward Western Galilee
0
Lebanon News
03:39
20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
03:39
20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports
0
Middle East News
03:20
German Chancellor Scholz says Iran risks igniting entire region
Middle East News
03:20
German Chancellor Scholz says Iran risks igniting entire region
0
Middle East News
03:14
UAE: OPEC+ doing 'noble' job of balancing oil market
Middle East News
03:14
UAE: OPEC+ doing 'noble' job of balancing oil market
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Hezbollah's media relations denounces Israeli footage as outdated
Lebanon News
12:18
Hezbollah's media relations denounces Israeli footage as outdated
0
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
15:48
South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
News Bulletin Reports
15:48
South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Videos
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Most read
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
5
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
