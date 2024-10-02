At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media

2024-10-02 | 02:14
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media

Israeli media reported Wednesday that the Iranian attack on Tuesday damaged at least 100 homes in Hod Hasharon, a city in central Israel.

