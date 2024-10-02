Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

Israeli sources have revealed the death of 14 soldiers during clashes on the ground in South Lebanon with many reported injuries among the army, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Israeli Channel 12 also reported the death of a third soldier from the Israeli Egoz Unit in battles in South Lebanon.



The Israeli Army Radio reported that a commando unit encountered Hezbollah fighters inside a building in a southern Lebanese village, and medical rescue units were called to the scene to treat injured soldiers.



"During the rescue operation, Hezbollah fighters continued firing mortar shells, prompting the Israeli forces to respond with heavy gunfire."