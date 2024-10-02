News
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Israeli sources have revealed the death of 14 soldiers during clashes on the ground in South Lebanon with many reported injuries among the army, according to Sky News Arabia.
The Israeli Channel 12 also reported the death of a third soldier from the Israeli Egoz Unit in battles in South Lebanon.
The Israeli Army Radio reported that a commando unit encountered Hezbollah fighters inside a building in a southern Lebanese village, and medical rescue units were called to the scene to treat injured soldiers.
"During the rescue operation, Hezbollah fighters continued firing mortar shells, prompting the Israeli forces to respond with heavy gunfire."
This comes after an infiltration of the Israeli army into Lebanese territory, with clashes intensifying at the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Sky News Arabia
Israeli
Soldiers
Dead
Clashes
South Lebanon
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
10:49
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
Lebanon News
10:49
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
0
World News
11:13
G7 says 'diplomatic solution still possible' in Middle East: Italy statement
World News
11:13
G7 says 'diplomatic solution still possible' in Middle East: Italy statement
0
Lebanon News
11:11
Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters
Lebanon News
11:11
Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters
0
World News
11:01
US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel
World News
11:01
US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
10:58
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
Middle East News
10:58
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
Our visitors readings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30
Israel's strategic maneuvers: Is a ground offensive against Lebanon imminent?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30
Israel's strategic maneuvers: Is a ground offensive against Lebanon imminent?
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
5
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
6
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
