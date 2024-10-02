Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani: Iran is fully prepared to take further measures

Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani: Iran is fully prepared to take further measures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani: Iran is fully prepared to take further measures

During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Iran's U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani voiced his opposition on Israel's war on Lebanon.

"This regime is extending its brutal, aggressive war to Lebanon and targeting innocent people day and night, across the border and deep inside the territory. The regime is pushing the region to the edge of an all-out, unprecedented catastrophe," he said.

He emphasized that this regime has become a serious threat to international peace and security. "The only way to prevent further escalation is clear: Israel must immediately cease its war on Gaza, and its attacks on Lebanon must stop."

Iravani added, "The Security Council must intervene to stop Israeli continued aggression and war crimes against Lebanon, Gaza and Syria and to prevent the situation from escalating into a full scale regional war."

Regarding the missile attack on Israel, the envoy noted that "Iran's action was in full accordance with the inherent right to self-defense under article 51 of the U.N. charter, and a direct response to the regime's repeated acts of aggression against Iran, including the violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the past months."

However, he warned that Iran is fully prepared to take further defensive measures, if necessary, to protect its legitimate interests and defense, its territorial integrity and sovereignty against any act of military aggression and the illegal use of force. In this regard, Iran will have no hesitation."

Middle East News

Iran

UN

Envoy

Amir Saeid Iravani

Measures

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
Lloyd Austin tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's UN envoy decries Israeli aggression: 'No more limited operations'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

Israel 'not eager' for Lebanon ground invasion: Envoy to UN

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:34

Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says

LBCI
Middle East News
16:16

GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
15:23

Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing

LBCI
World News
05:02

Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More