During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Iran's U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani voiced his opposition on Israel's war on Lebanon.



"This regime is extending its brutal, aggressive war to Lebanon and targeting innocent people day and night, across the border and deep inside the territory. The regime is pushing the region to the edge of an all-out, unprecedented catastrophe," he said.



He emphasized that this regime has become a serious threat to international peace and security. "The only way to prevent further escalation is clear: Israel must immediately cease its war on Gaza, and its attacks on Lebanon must stop."



Iravani added, "The Security Council must intervene to stop Israeli continued aggression and war crimes against Lebanon, Gaza and Syria and to prevent the situation from escalating into a full scale regional war."



Regarding the missile attack on Israel, the envoy noted that "Iran's action was in full accordance with the inherent right to self-defense under article 51 of the U.N. charter, and a direct response to the regime's repeated acts of aggression against Iran, including the violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the past months."



However, he warned that Iran is fully prepared to take further defensive measures, if necessary, to protect its legitimate interests and defense, its territorial integrity and sovereignty against any act of military aggression and the illegal use of force. In this regard, Iran will have no hesitation."