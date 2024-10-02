Biden says he does not support Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would not support a strike by Israel aimed at wiping out Iran's nuclear facilities in retaliation for its latest missile attack.



"The answer is no," Biden told reporters, when asked whether he would back strikes against Iranian nuclear sites.



"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do," he said, adding that all G7 members agree Israel has "a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion."





AFP