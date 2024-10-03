Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon

In an article published in Foreign Affairs, a leading publication on global affairs and international relations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the Biden administration is actively working to find a diplomatic solution that enables Israel and Lebanon to coexist safely.



Blinken emphasized the administration's commitment to collaborating with partners in the Middle East and beyond to end the ongoing conflict and alleviate suffering in Gaza, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts in achieving lasting peace in the region.