Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-03 | 04:13
Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon
Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon

In an article published in Foreign Affairs, a leading publication on global affairs and international relations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the Biden administration is actively working to find a diplomatic solution that enables Israel and Lebanon to coexist safely.

Blinken emphasized the administration's commitment to collaborating with partners in the Middle East and beyond to end the ongoing conflict and alleviate suffering in Gaza, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts in achieving lasting peace in the region.

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Antony Blinken

Biden Administration

Diplomacy

Solution

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

Middle East

Israeli army reports about 15 Hezbollah members killed in Bint Jbeil, south Lebanon
Qatar's Emir says regional events amount to genocide, warns of Israel escaping accountability
