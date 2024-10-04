Houthi media says US strikes hit three Yemen cities, including Sanaa

Strikes by the United States targeted three rebel-run cities in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and the port city of Hodeida, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah television network.



Al Masirah reported several U.S. strikes on Sanaa and Hodeida, where AFP correspondents heard loud explosions, as well as additional strikes on Dhamar, south of the capital, but did not specify if the attacks caused any damage or casualties.



AFP