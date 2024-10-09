News
Europe's EASA aviation regulator issues new risk warning for Israel's airspace
Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 16:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Europe's EASA aviation regulator issues new risk warning for Israel's airspace
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday warned airlines to have strict risk monitoring procedures for flights within the airspace of Israel.
"The European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency have updated the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) for Israel issued on September 28. The revised CZIB recommends air operators to implement a stringent monitoring process and risk assessment for each flight when intending to operate within the airspace of Israel," it said.
"The recommendation is valid until October 31 and can be reviewed earlier and adapted or withdrawn subject to the revised assessment," it added.
Reuters
Middle East News
European Union
Aviation
Safety
EASA
Israel
Airspace
