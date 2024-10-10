Israel says UNRWA headquarters land confiscated in Jerusalem, repurposed for settlement units

2024-10-10 | 08:26
Israel says UNRWA headquarters land confiscated in Jerusalem, repurposed for settlement units
Israel says UNRWA headquarters land confiscated in Jerusalem, repurposed for settlement units

On Thursday, the Israeli Army Radio announced an order was issued to confiscate the land where the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters in Jerusalem is located, repurposing it for the construction of new settlement units.

