Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms

2024-10-12 | 06:13
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms

The Israeli army reported on Saturday that around 30 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory after sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area," it added.
 

