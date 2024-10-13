Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, expressed on Sunday that the United Nations' failure to relocate peacekeeping forces from certain areas in southern Lebanon is "incomprehensible" amid the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.



In a statement, Danon noted that the details of the incident involving UNIFIL personnel, which occurred on Sunday, are under investigation.



He further stated, "Hezbollah terrorists are using UNIFIL positions as shelters and ambush sites. The UN's insistence on keeping peacekeepers in the line of fire is incomprehensible."



Reuters