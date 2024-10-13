Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base

Middle East News
2024-10-13 | 17:57
High views
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base
0min
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed by a Hezbollah drone strike Sunday on a military base south of Haifa amid an escalating conflict with the group in Lebanon.

"Four army soldiers were killed in the incident, and an additional seven were severely injured," the military said in a statement.
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Soldiers

Kill

Hezbollah

Drone

Strike

Military

Base

