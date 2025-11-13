Lebanese President: Lebanese Army continues operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims

13-11-2025 | 07:36
Lebanese President: Lebanese Army continues operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims
2min
Lebanese President: Lebanese Army continues operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims

President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that Israel’s continued aggression and its failure to implement the November 2024 ceasefire agreement are preventing the Lebanese Army from fully deploying to the southern border.

During a meeting with Anne-Claire Legendre, political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, Aoun stressed that the army “continues its operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims,” adding that it possesses “the support of all Lebanese and the confidence of southerners.” He dismissed accusations of negligence as “pure fabrication.”

The president emphasized that the army needs additional equipment and military vehicles, which he said should be secured through the upcoming international conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“Reconstruction is the cornerstone for enabling southerners to return and remain steadfast,” Aoun said, “but that cannot happen under daily Israeli attacks targeting civilians and public facilities.”

He reaffirmed that the government’s declared choice of negotiations is the only path capable of restoring stability to the south and all of Lebanon, warning that continued aggression “will lead nowhere.”

Aoun also noted that the government, in cooperation with Parliament, has begun approving reform laws and is preparing additional legislative proposals that reflect Lebanon’s economic conditions and align with international standards.

Welcoming European involvement in preserving stability after UNIFIL’s withdrawal, Aoun said coordination with the army will be essential, adding that its troop strength is expected to rise to 10,000 by the end of the year.

For her part, Legendre affirmed France’s commitment to working toward stability in southern Lebanon and to reactivating the existing “mechanism” in line with Lebanon’s requests.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Army

Israeli

Claims

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
