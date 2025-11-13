News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President: Lebanese Army continues operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims
Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President: Lebanese Army continues operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims
President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that Israel’s continued aggression and its failure to implement the November 2024 ceasefire agreement are preventing the Lebanese Army from fully deploying to the southern border.
During a meeting with Anne-Claire Legendre, political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, Aoun stressed that the army “continues its operations with precision, contrary to Israeli claims,” adding that it possesses “the support of all Lebanese and the confidence of southerners.” He dismissed accusations of negligence as “pure fabrication.”
The president emphasized that the army needs additional equipment and military vehicles, which he said should be secured through the upcoming international conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.
“Reconstruction is the cornerstone for enabling southerners to return and remain steadfast,” Aoun said, “but that cannot happen under daily Israeli attacks targeting civilians and public facilities.”
He reaffirmed that the government’s declared choice of negotiations is the only path capable of restoring stability to the south and all of Lebanon, warning that continued aggression “will lead nowhere.”
Aoun also noted that the government, in cooperation with Parliament, has begun approving reform laws and is preparing additional legislative proposals that reflect Lebanon’s economic conditions and align with international standards.
Welcoming European involvement in preserving stability after UNIFIL’s withdrawal, Aoun said coordination with the army will be essential, adding that its troop strength is expected to rise to 10,000 by the end of the year.
For her part, Legendre affirmed France’s commitment to working toward stability in southern Lebanon and to reactivating the existing “mechanism” in line with Lebanon’s requests.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Lebanese Army
Israeli
Claims
Next
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Lebanon News
09:25
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
0
Lebanon News
09:18
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
Lebanon News
09:18
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:18
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
Lebanon News
09:18
UNRWA says Palestinian refugees in Lebanon struggle amid deepening economic crisis and funding shortfalls
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
3
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
4
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
6
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20
7
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
8
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More