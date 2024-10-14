US Defense Secretary stresses to Israeli counterpart need to ensure safety of peacekeeping force in Lebanon

The U.S. Department of Defense stated that Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Sunday, emphasized the importance of Israel taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon and the Lebanese Army.



During the call, Austin also stressed the need to shift from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic path to ensure the safety of civilians as soon as possible.



Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in the statement that steps need to be taken as soon as possible to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Reuters