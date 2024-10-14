Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio

Middle East News
2024-10-14 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military detects drone near Nahariyya, loses signal before it reaches Binyamina: Army radio

The Israeli army radio reported Monday that preliminary investigations confirmed the Air Force detected a drone near Nahariyya, triggering alarm sirens.

It added that findings indicated the drone's signal was reportedly lost soon after, and it then reached a military base near Binyamina.

Middle East News

Israel

Nahariyya

Binyamina

Drone

Attack

LBCI Next
Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:44

Seven dead, 70 injured in drone explosions in Binyamina, Haifa, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:06

Number of injured rises to 20 from drone explosion in Binyamina, Haifa, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Six injured in Israeli drone attack on bulldozers in Tayr Debba

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack on key target in Jordan Valley

LBCI
World News
22:52

US to send anti-missile system and troops to Israel: Pentagon

LBCI
Middle East News
22:11

US Defense Secretary stresses to Israeli counterpart need to ensure safety of peacekeeping force in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of assassinating senior commander Abu Ali Reda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israel breaks sound barrier in four waves over Zahrani area north of Litani River: NNA

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Trump plan for Musk-led efficiency commission could give CEO influence over rules for his work, wealth

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:02

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More