Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'

Israel's army chief said Monday a Hezbollah drone strike on a military training base that killed at least four soldiers at the weekend was "difficult and painful."



"We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told soldiers during a visit to the Golani Brigade training base that was hit Sunday night in the area of Binyamina, south of the city of Haifa.



