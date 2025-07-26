Syria, Israel agree to further talks on de-escalating conflict: Ekhbariya TV

Syrian and Israeli officials agreed to meet again after no final accord was reached in U.S.-mediated talks in Paris on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source.



The source described the dialogue as "honest and responsible," in the first confirmation from the Syrian side that talks had taken place.



On Friday, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said officials from both countries spoke about de-escalating the situation in Syria during the talks on Thursday.



Representatives from the Syrian foreign ministry and intelligence officials were in attendance, Syria's Ekhbariya reported.





Reuters