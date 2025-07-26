News
Britain 'taking forward' Gaza food airdrop plan: PM Starmer's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-07-2025 | 08:29
Britain 'taking forward' Gaza food airdrop plan: PM Starmer's office
British Prime minister Keir Starmer on Saturday spoke to his French and German counterparts and outlined UK plans to get aid to people in Gaza and evacuate sick and injured children, his office said.
"The prime minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to airdrop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance," a statement said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
UK
Gaza
Food
Airdrop
Plan
PM
Keir Starmer
Italy's Meloni: Recognizing Palestinian state before it is established may be 'counterproductive'
