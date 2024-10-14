Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address, denied the charges that Israel deliberately attacked United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon - UNIFIL - personnel.



He claimed on Monday: "It's exactly the opposite. Israel repeatedly asked UNIFIL to get out of harm's way. It repeatedly asked them to temporarily leave the combat zone, which is right next to Israel's border with Lebanon."



He said that on the day Israel began its ground operation, "We asked them specifically: please leave this area so you're not harmed."



He further noted: "We regret any harm done to UNIFIL personnel, and the Israeli army is doing its utmost to prevent such incidents. But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to heed Israel’s request and to temporarily get out of harm’s way."