News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil price tumbles 5% on easing Middle East fears
Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Oil price tumbles 5% on easing Middle East fears
The price of a key U.S. oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, tumbled more than five percent Tuesday after a report said Israel was not looking to strike Iran's crude facilities.
WTI fell as low as $70.10 a barrel. At the same time, European benchmark Brent North Sea crude slumped close to five percent to $73.69, also owing to expectations of lower demand from China's struggling economy, according to analysts.
AFP
Middle East News
Oil
Prices
Middle East
Fear
Conflict
Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Blinken says US working to prevent 'broader conflict' in Middle East
0
Middle East News
2024-10-10
Kremlin says expanding geographical scope of Middle East conflict has catastrophic consequences
Middle East News
2024-10-10
Kremlin says expanding geographical scope of Middle East conflict has catastrophic consequences
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
IMF: Escalation of Middle East conflict could have 'significant' economic consequences
Middle East News
2024-10-03
IMF: Escalation of Middle East conflict could have 'significant' economic consequences
0
World News
2024-10-02
Walz and Vance clash over Middle East conflict and policies in vice presidential debate
World News
2024-10-02
Walz and Vance clash over Middle East conflict and policies in vice presidential debate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:13
Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen
Middle East News
05:13
Sources tell Reuters: Senior leader of Southern Transitional Council killed in Al Qaeda attack in Shabwah, Yemen
0
Middle East News
04:44
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia
Middle East News
04:44
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia
0
Middle East News
02:48
Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon
Middle East News
02:48
Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon
0
Middle East News
02:15
Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani attends general's funeral
Middle East News
02:15
Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani attends general's funeral
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese Army to detonate of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese Army to detonate of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Lebanon's Ministry of Health confirms 21 dead in airstrike on Aitou
Lebanon News
13:54
Lebanon's Ministry of Health confirms 21 dead in airstrike on Aitou
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
2
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
3
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
6
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
7
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:31
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More