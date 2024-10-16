Israeli police claim to have foiled assassination plot against high-ranking official funded by Iran for $100,000

Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 03:04
High views



Israeli police claimed Wednesday that they thwarted a plot to assassinate a high-ranking Israeli official.

The plan was reportedly organized by Iran and funded with $100,000.

Middle East News

Israel

Police

Iran

Assassination

