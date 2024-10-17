Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

Sources have confirmed to LBCI that Hamas leader, Khaled Meshaal, has assumed the role of acting head of the movement, now taking charge of all communications with key parties involved in negotiations and prisoner issues.



Sources also confirmed to LBCI that “Hamas leadership has informed Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian officials of the death of its political bureau chief, Yahya Sinwar, during the Tel al-Sultan operation. Hamas stressed that following his assassination, negotiations for prisoner exchanges and halting the war will become increasingly difficult and more complex.”



Additionally, sources confirmed to LBCI that the assassination of Sinwar and its impact on negotiations and a potential cease-fire were discussed in a conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.