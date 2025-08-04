Kuwait finance minister resigns, state news agency says

Middle East News
04-08-2025 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwait finance minister resigns, state news agency says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait finance minister resigns, state news agency says

Kuwait Finance Minister Nora Al-Fassam has resigned from her position, state news agency Kuna reported on Monday, without giving reasons for her resignation.

Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, who is the electricity, water and renewable energy minister, will serve as acting minister of finance, Kuna said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Kuwait

Resignation

Finance

LBCI Next
Israel wants Gaza hostages 'front and centre' on world stage: Minister
Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Israeli drones target Syria's Sweida city, state news agency says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

Finance Minister Jaber says reviving banking sector and ensuring fairness for depositors a top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:23

Israel PM says to instruct army on Gaza war plan this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40

Israel wants Gaza hostages 'front and centre' on world stage: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32

Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

The votes are in: Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar election results revealed — see the full results here!

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Syria's president meets France's Macron on first European visit: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Syrian Democratic Forces say they clashed with government forces in Aleppo's Dayr Hafir

LBCI
World News
08:36

Beijing evacuates residents, expands storm alert as deadly floods keep city on edge

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Three killed in tragic dawn crash on Dbayeh highway (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

On Beirut blast anniversary, President Aoun vows justice ‘no matter how high the rank’

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More