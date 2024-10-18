Iran says dead Hamas chief an 'inspiration' for Middle East

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, remains an inspiration for militants fighting Israel across the Middle East.



"His fate -- beautifully pictured in his last image -- is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and non-Palestinian," Araghchi said on X, adding that "the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever."



AFP



