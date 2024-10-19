Regional diplomatic source reveals to LBCI details of a meeting with Hamas

A regional diplomatic source revealed to LBCI that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in his meeting on Friday with Hamas leaders, including Chairman of the Shura Council Muhammad Darwish, along with members of the political bureau Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Mousa Abu Marzook, addressed several key issues concerning the future of Gaza and the movement.



The source noted that Fidan emphasized that the death of Yahya Sinwar should serve as a driving force to end the war, stating that Sinwar had been working on a fair agreement to halt the bloodshed.



The Turkish foreign minister reportedly urged the Hamas delegation to seize the opportunity presented by the Biden administration's desire to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange and to discuss the "day after" scenario.



Fidan highlighted that the best way to counter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is by reaching an agreement with the Palestinian Authority to achieve a two-state solution and form an independent government.



According to the source, Fidan also stressed the importance of Hamas producing new leadership capable of negotiating and overcoming challenging obstacles.