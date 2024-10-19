LBCI reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home sustained severe damage, and the Israel Tax Authority will visit to evaluate the extent of the damages.



Earlier on Saturday, a drone was launched towards Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea. However, his office stated that the premier was not home, adding that no casualties were reported.



Following the incident, Netanyahu claimed: "Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake."