Israeli FM says Lebanon could join normalization with Israel if Saudi deal is achieved

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli FM says Lebanon could join normalization with Israel if Saudi deal is achieved
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli FM says Lebanon could join normalization with Israel if Saudi deal is achieved

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz claimed on Tuesday that Lebanon could become part of the normalization circle with Israel if an agreement is reached with Saudi Arabia, according to Russia Today.  

Katz told his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani: "Israel is interested in involving UNIFIL in post-war arrangements in Lebanon, but they need to be more effective and act against Hezbollah."  

In response, Tajani noted: "There are 1,000 Italian soldiers in UNIFIL, and they have repeatedly reported the problematic situation in southern Lebanon to the United Nations in New York.

 However, we will not take any further action on the matter. We agree that UNIFIL's mandate should change to grant it effective enforcement powers."  

Tajani also assured Katz that Italy would not recognize a Palestinian state without an agreement with Israel, stating: "Recognizing a Palestinian state now makes no sense. Hamas is a terrorist organization for us, and we have no contact with them."  

According to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Katz is scheduled to meet in Rome with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.  

Additionally, Katz is set to visit the Vatican on Wednesday, where he will meet with Pope Francis, accompanied by the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Foreign Minister

Lebanon

Normalization

Deal

Saudi Arabia

War

UNIFIL

Italy

LBCI Next
Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:21

Israeli army intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Israeli military confirms rocket launch from Lebanon towards central Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
02:10

Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:03

Hezbollah targets "Stella Maris" naval base northwest of Haifa with advanced rocket barrage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-30

Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20

Gaza health ministry reports: 87 killed or missing in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift continues for seventh day to support Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More