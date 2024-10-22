Israeli FM says Lebanon could join normalization with Israel if Saudi deal is achieved

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz claimed on Tuesday that Lebanon could become part of the normalization circle with Israel if an agreement is reached with Saudi Arabia, according to Russia Today.



Katz told his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani: "Israel is interested in involving UNIFIL in post-war arrangements in Lebanon, but they need to be more effective and act against Hezbollah."



In response, Tajani noted: "There are 1,000 Italian soldiers in UNIFIL, and they have repeatedly reported the problematic situation in southern Lebanon to the United Nations in New York.



However, we will not take any further action on the matter. We agree that UNIFIL's mandate should change to grant it effective enforcement powers."



Tajani also assured Katz that Italy would not recognize a Palestinian state without an agreement with Israel, stating: "Recognizing a Palestinian state now makes no sense. Hamas is a terrorist organization for us, and we have no contact with them."



According to a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Katz is scheduled to meet in Rome with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.



Additionally, Katz is set to visit the Vatican on Wednesday, where he will meet with Pope Francis, accompanied by the families of Israeli captives held in Gaza.