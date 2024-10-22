Houthi military spokesperson: We targeted a military base in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 08:58
Houthi military spokesperson: We targeted a military base in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile
Houthi military spokesperson: We targeted a military base in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile

The military spokesperson for the Houthi movement, Yahya Saree, announced Tuesday that the group launched a ballistic missile targeting a military base in Tel Aviv, Israel.
 

