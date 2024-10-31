Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Media

2024-10-31 | 14:17
Iran warns of &#39;harsh&#39; response to Israel attack: Media
Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Media

Iran warned Thursday of a "harsh and regretful" response to Saturday's deadly Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities, local media reported after officials and media initially downplayed the strikes.

"The recent action of the Zionist regime in attacking parts of our country was a desperate move and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give it a harsh and regretful response," said Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quoted by Tasnim news agency.


AFP

