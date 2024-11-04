News
News
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 15:46
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
Hezbollah announced Monday that its fighters launched a rocket salvo at an Israeli military gathering on the northeastern outskirts of Maroun El Ras.
In a separate statement, the group said it also targeted areas north of the city of Safed with a rocket barrage.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Maroun El Ras
Safed
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilizing'
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
