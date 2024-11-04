Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon

2024-11-04 | 16:25
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported that 90 rockets were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon toward Israel on Monday.
 

LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
