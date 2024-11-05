Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office

2024-11-05 | 13:17
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office
Israel's Netanyahu fires defense minister Gallant: PM office

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over a breakdown in trust during the Gaza war against Hamas, his office said.

"Over the past few months that trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defense minister," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office, adding that he had appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take his place.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Yoav Gallant

Israel Katz

