Iranian student in underwear protest moved to 'specialized care center': Iranian Embassy in Paris

An Iranian student who stripped to her underwear in Tehran in protest at alleged harassment over her clothing was transferred to a center of "specialized care", Iran's embassy to Paris said on Wednesday.



"The student in question suffers from psychological fragility and was transferred by an ambulance of the emergency social services to a specialized care center," it said in a statement, without giving further details on the nature of the center.



Concern has grown over the whereabouts and welfare of the young woman, with activists worried authorities could confine her in a psychiatric institution.



AFP





