Iran president says Trump win 'makes no difference'

Middle East News
2024-11-07 | 07:56
Iran president says Trump win 'makes no difference'
Iran president says Trump win 'makes no difference'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian downplayed the significance of Donald Trump's election, saying it would have no impact on the Islamic republic, state media reported Thursday.

"It makes no difference to us who won the U.S. election," he said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency, adding Iran had prioritized "developing relations with Islamic and neighboring countries."


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

President

Donald Trump

US

Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469
Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times
