Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem compound

Israeli police entered the French-owned Eleona church compound in Jerusalem Thursday, briefly detaining two gendarmes and prompting French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to abandon a scheduled visit, an AFP journalist reported.



"I will not enter the Eleona Domain today, because Israeli security forces entered with weapons, without prior French authorization, without agreeing to leave today," Barrot said at the scene, calling the standoff "unacceptable".



France claims the sanctuary on the Mount of Olives as its territory under international treaties. It has been the focus of diplomatic incidents in the past.





AFP