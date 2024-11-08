Explosion heard in Aleppo countryside, Syria: Report

2024-11-08 | 17:47



The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the town of Al-Safirah in the Aleppo countryside.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Explosion

Syria

Aleppo

