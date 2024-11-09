Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen

2024-11-09 | 15:28
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen

Two members of the Saudi-led coalition forces were killed in an attack by a Yemeni defense ministry employee in Yemen's Seiyun on Friday, the coalition's spokesperson Turki al-Malki was quoted by the Saudi state news agency as saying.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Seiyun

