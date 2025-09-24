Macron welcomes 'very clear message' from Trump on Ukraine

World News
24-09-2025 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron welcomes &#39;very clear message&#39; from Trump on Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron welcomes 'very clear message' from Trump on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday welcomed a "very clear message" from Donald Trump after the U.S. president shifted position on the Ukraine conflict to state that Kyiv could regain all the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.

Macron told France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI) in an interview from New York that Trump's evolution on the issue was "very important" and offered a "new perspective" as Kyiv "needs American equipment and support".

After Russia was blamed for drone incursions into NATO members Poland and Romania, Macron said the alliance's response would have to "go up a notch" in the case of "new provocations" from Moscow although the allies would "not open fire" to shoot down such objects.

AFP



World News

welcomes

'very

clear

message'

Trump

Ukraine

LBCI Next
WHO says there is no link between autism and paracetamol use in pregnancy
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-14

Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal

LBCI
World News
2025-08-19

Russia says presidents' meeting on Ukraine must be prepared 'very thoroughly'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-05

Trump says 'very unhappy' after Ukraine call with Putin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon

LBCI
World News
12:16

US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
World News
09:42

Argentine peso climbs on US Treasury support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
World News
2025-07-01

G7 urges talks to resume deal on Iran nuclear program

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More