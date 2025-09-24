Macron welcomes 'very clear message' from Trump on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday welcomed a "very clear message" from Donald Trump after the U.S. president shifted position on the Ukraine conflict to state that Kyiv could regain all the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.



Macron told France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI) in an interview from New York that Trump's evolution on the issue was "very important" and offered a "new perspective" as Kyiv "needs American equipment and support".



After Russia was blamed for drone incursions into NATO members Poland and Romania, Macron said the alliance's response would have to "go up a notch" in the case of "new provocations" from Moscow although the allies would "not open fire" to shoot down such objects.



AFP







