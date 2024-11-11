Israel deems arrests over Amsterdam clashes 'very low'

Newly appointed Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters in Jerusalem Monday that Israel deemed the number of arrests over clashes in Amsterdam last week "very low."



"The mayor of Amsterdam informed me that they formed a special inquiry team, but I can tell that until now, the number of arrests is very low," Saar said, adding that Israel offered its help in the investigation into violence in Amsterdam Friday following a match between an Israeli team and a Dutch one.



AFP