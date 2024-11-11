Palestinian President Abbas calls for Arab-Islamic solidarity and immediate action on Gaza

During the Arab-Islamic summit, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the Arab and Islamic world to stand in solidarity amid ongoing regional tensions, stressing that it is a shared duty to uphold unity and support Palestine in its struggle.



"Our Arab and Islamic duty requires us to act with the highest levels of solidarity," he stated.



Abbas reiterated the importance of enforcing the U.N. Security Council's resolution to halt the Israeli assault on Gaza, calling for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories.



He stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, a city central to Palestinian identity and sovereignty.



Abbas further called for Palestinian authority to assume full sovereign responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes before initiating reconstruction efforts.



He also condemned Israeli strategies to isolate Gaza from Jerusalem and demanded an end to all settlement activities that threaten the unity and future of the Palestinian state.