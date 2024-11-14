Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel

Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 02:39
Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel
Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander stated that Hezbollah's resilience has defied Israel's expectations, asserting that despite the assassination of its leaders, Hezbollah continues to deliver strikes against Israeli forces. 

He affirmed Iran's "comprehensive support" for Hezbollah and the wider "axis of resistance" in the region.

Addressing Iran's adversaries, the IRGC commander declared, "We will take revenge, and you will suffer painful blows. Expect our response." 

Additionally, the IRGC deputy commander emphasized that Iran has responded to every hostile act and will retaliate against Israel's recent attacks, warning that Iran intends to make Israel "regret" its actions.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Support

Hezbollah

Israel

War

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon
