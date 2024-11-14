News
Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 02:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander stated that Hezbollah's resilience has defied Israel's expectations, asserting that despite the assassination of its leaders, Hezbollah continues to deliver strikes against Israeli forces.
He affirmed Iran's "comprehensive support" for Hezbollah and the wider "axis of resistance" in the region.
Addressing Iran's adversaries, the IRGC commander declared, "We will take revenge, and you will suffer painful blows. Expect our response."
Additionally, the IRGC deputy commander emphasized that Iran has responded to every hostile act and will retaliate against Israel's recent attacks, warning that Iran intends to make Israel "regret" its actions.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iran
Support
Hezbollah
Israel
War
