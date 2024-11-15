Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel

A senior Hamas official said Friday that the group is "ready for a ceasefire" in Gaza and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to "pressure" Israel to "end the aggression".



"Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire proposal is presented and on the condition that it is respected" by Israel, Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim told AFP. "We call on the US administration and Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression."