Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel

Middle East News
2024-11-15 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official says &#39;ready&#39; for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to &#39;pressure&#39; Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel

A senior Hamas official said Friday that the group is "ready for a ceasefire" in Gaza and urged US President-elect Donald Trump to "pressure" Israel to "end the aggression".

"Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire proposal is presented and on the condition that it is respected" by Israel, Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim told AFP. "We call on the US administration and Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression."

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Gaza

Palestine

Hamas

US

Basem Naim

LBCI Next
Syria state media says second Israeli strike in two days hits Damascus
Iran backs Lebanese government on ceasefire talks, advisor to Khamenei says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09

Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-23

Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-09

Hamas meets Fatah in Cairo to discuss Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Syria state media says second Israeli strike in two days hits Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Iran backs Lebanese government on ceasefire talks, advisor to Khamenei says

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Islamic Jihad releases new clip of Israeli hostage Trupanov in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
14:37

US wants 'behavioral change' by Iran after president's nuclear pledges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-12

Ben Gurion Airport operations disrupted after rocket fire from Lebanon: Israel's Channel 12 reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:36

US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More