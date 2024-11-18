UK unveils new sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

2024-11-18 | 09:13
UK unveils new sanctions on Iran over support for Russia
UK unveils new sanctions on Iran over support for Russia

Britain announced Monday new sanctions against Iran, freezing the assets of its air and shipping carriers for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines have been hit with an assets freeze, while the Port Olya-3 cargo ship, which delivered the weapons, would not be allowed to enter any UK port, the foreign ministry said.


